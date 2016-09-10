No drugs seized but prescribed medicines by SIT from Sanatan Sanstha,says spokesman

Mumbai,Sept10:The Sanatan Sanstha in a press conference on Thursday criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) stating that they had seized medicinal drugs and not narcotics as claimed by police.

The press conference was attended by Abhay Vartak, spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha, Sanjeev Punalekar from Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, Ramesh Shinde from Hindu Janjagruti Samiti and H D Salunkhe, a lawyer and former joint commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The police had recently searched Sanatan Ashram in Panvel and said that narcotics were seized.

“The person heading the unit is to be blamed. Ganeshji’s Puja was happening when they arrived there. They spoke to our sadhaks and conducted a search for almost 17 hours. They seized drugs that were prescribed by doctors and kept by our people,” said Vartak blaming the senior official who lead the search. Salunkhe said that the list given by Sanstha stated that these were all prescribed medicines and not narcotics.

Slamming chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for promptly responding to a comedian’s tweet but not their complaints, Vartak said, “It is unfortunate that this is happening when a Hindutvavadi organisation is heading the government. Even during the Congress rule this did not happen. It is like a conspiracy in which our people are being framed.”

Accusing the police of probing rationalist Narendra Dhabolkar and Govind Pansare’s murders with one angle, Punalekar said, “They will never find the real murderers. There is internal rivalry in the case of Dhabolkar’s murder which police are not investigating.”

“They had earlier claimed that the same weapon was used to kill all three. When the weapon was with police after the first murder, was it taken from them to kill the other two?” said Shinde.

Demanding a ban on Sanatan Sanstha, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition in the state assembly, on Friday said that it is because of the failure of this government that the law and order situation has worsened to the extent that even police are not safe.

Speaking to media persons at Ahmednagar, he said that after CBI presented the evidence before the high court what more was there for government to ban this organization.

He said that it was Congress that was a demanding ban on Saharan Samaria since its workers were openly threatening the social workers.

Vikhe-Patio said that it was failure of the home department that after handing over the investigation to CBI there was charge sheet filed in both cases including the murder of anti-superstitions crusader mate Narendra Dabholkar and comrade Govind Pansare. He said that attacks on the police were growing since the government has no control on anything, and there is a need for government to explain its stand on the Sanatan Sanstha ban in light of fresh information of its involvement in these murder case.