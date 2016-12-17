No end to new note counterfeit: In Mumbai, Police seized 1.40 Crore 

December 17, 2016

Mumbai, Dec. 17 : In yet another haul of cash in Mumbai, the police has seized 1.40 crore rupees from four persons riding in a car on Juhu-Versova Link Road in suburban Andheri last evening.
Spokesperson of Mumbai police, DCP Ashok Dudhe said the money was in the new 2,000 rupee notes.

He said, the cash was discovered when police stopped the car for checking.
On Thursday, police had seized 10.10 crore rupees in suburban Chembur and most of it was in the demonetised currency.

(ANI)

