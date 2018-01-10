No extension for filing GSTR-1 return; News circulating on social media is fake

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that there will be no extension of date for filing return in Form GSTR-1.

“GST Taxpayers are advised to ignore the fake notification regarding an extension of the date being circulated on social media. 10th January 2018 continues to be the last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1 for different classes of taxpayers for the relevant periods,” the apex body posted on Twitter.

The last date for filing of quarterly return in Form GSTR-1 for registered persons having an aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year for July to September 2017 is January 10.

The last date for filing of monthly return in Form GSTR-1 for registered persons having an aggregate turnover of more than Rs. 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year for July to November 2017 is also the same.

(ANI)