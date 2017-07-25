No harthal in Kerala tomorrow as Madani urges PDP to withdraw harthal declaration.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 25: PDP had withdrawn the state wide hartal declared on Monday to be conducted on Wednesday.

The Harthal was withdrawn as the party chairman Abdul Naser Madani asked to cancel it.

Karnataka’s NIA court has dismissed Madani’s plea to travel to Kerala to attend his son’s wedding.

The PDP called for a hartal in protest of the rejection of Madani’s bail plea.

The Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi had yesterday made it clear that they will not co-operate in the call for the State-wide Harthal.