“No hero better than soldiers”, says Nana Patekar slams Salman Khan

New Delhi, October 3: Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar slammed Salman Khan who talked in favour of artists from Pakistan. Pointing at superstar Salman Khan’s remark on the Artistes ban, he said that, “no hero can be better than the soldiers”.

“We actors are just common people, the real heroes are our soldiers. Don’t pay attention to what we say, don’t give this much importance to anyone. And those who keep on speaking, they don’t deserve that much importance”, Nana Patekar added.

The controversy on the ban on Pakistani artistes is getting murkier as a large number of celebrities have stepped forward and started taking sides on the debate which calls the attention of the whole nation.

The 65-year-old star stated that artistes don’t have any worth in front of the country.

“Pakistani actors and others come later, first comes my country. I don’t know anyone other than my country and would never like to know. Actors are like bed bugs in front of the country, we don’t have any worth,” Financial Express quoted him as saying, reports zeenews.com.

Earlier, the Bhaijaan of B-Town questioned the campaign against Pakistani actors working in India, saying they were not terrorists.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was the first to ask Pak artistes to leave India. Later, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association decided to ban Pakistani artistes from working in Indian movies.