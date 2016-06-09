No more high voltage music fests in Goa between Christmas and New Year: Minister

Panaji, June 9 : No electronic dance music (EDM) festivals will be allowed in Goa during the festive week of Christmas and New Year, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar said on Thursday, claiming that such events lead to chaos in Goa during “peak season”.

“At that time so many tourists are in Goa to celebrate New Year or Christmas. We do not want these EDM events at that time. It should be organized before or after that period,” Parulekar told reporters at the State secretariat.

Over the last few years, Goa’s already crowded coastal belt has hosted several popular EDM events including Sunburn and Supersonic, which are patronized by thousands of music lovers from across the country.

Though immensely popular, the holding of such events which are invariably organized in the period from December 25 to December 30 has been criticized by the Opposition as well as civil society groups, because of the traffic congestion and pressure on public infrastructure, especially a time when tourism activity in the state is already at its peak.

Parulekar also said that the state government had floated a tender seeking large open spaces from private individuals for hosting of the music events, so that public discomfort is minimized.

“The Goa Tourism Development Corporation has invited tenders from people who have large tracts of land for organizing such events. We will offer the land to the event organisers and charge them for it,” Parulekar said.