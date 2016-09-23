No immediate jail for Subrata Roy, SC allows a week to surrender

New Delhi, Sep 23 : Sahara chief Subrata Roy gets a week’s time to surrender. Hours after it ordered sending him back to jail, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider Roys mercy plea, asking the court not to punish him over his lawyers misdemeanour.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who rushed to the court despite keeping unwell after it cancelled Roys parole, tendered unconditional apology and said such incidents will never be repeated.

Roy now gets a week to surrender.