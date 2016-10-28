No justification! Government slams Pakistan for expelling Indian diplomat

New Delhi, Oct 28: India condemns expulsion of its High Commission staffer in Islamabad, says Pakistan has given no justification for its action.

The MEA said the government notes with regret the Pakistan government’s decision to declare Surjeet Singh persona non grata and expel him and his family members.

The MEA said no justification has been provided by the Pakistan govt except for completely baseless and unsubstantiated allegation. It is obvious that the step is an afterthought following yesterday’s apprehension of Pakistan HC staffer Mehmood Akhtar in Delhi.

Yesterday, a Pakistan high commission staffer was detained by police for accessing sensitive defence documents while running a spy ring for Inter Service Intelligence, and was immediately declared persona non grata on Thursday.

The staffer Mehmood Akhtar, who worked in the visa section of the high commission and has diplomatic immunity, was procuring critical details including about deployment of the Border Securty Force personnel along the Indo-Pak border from two other accomplices who have been arrested in New Delhi, police said.

Described as the kingpin of the spy ring, 35-year-old Akhtar belongs to the Baloch regiment of Pakistani Army and was on deputation to spy agency ISI since 2013, investigators said, adding they also probing possible involvement of more people from the Pakistani mission.

Sources in Delhi Police also did not rule out possible involvement of some BSF personnel in the racket as they believe the staffer Mehmood Akhtar and his accomplices could not have got hold of deployment details unless somebody in BSF was leaking them.

Akhtar and two others — identified as Subhash Jangir and Maulana Ramzan– were picked up from Delhi Zoo on Wednesday at around 10 am. Akhtar was released after around three hours of interrogation as he enjoys diplomatic immunity.