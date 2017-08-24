No leeway in Andheri school co-founder rape case of 3-year-old

Mumbai,August24:Three months after the parents of a 3-year-old registered a rape case against the co-founder of an Andheri school for allegedly raping their daughter, the MIDC police are yet to crack the case. Unable to find any evidence, the cops are now tipped to shut down the case, said sources.

Summary report?

“The FIR was registered in May and the matter is still being probed, but the complaint is yet to be established by supporting evidence. If evidence is not found, a summary report may be filed to close the case,” said police sources.

A summary report is filed before a magistrate to close investigations in undetected cases.

As mid-day had reported earlier, the school co-founder – a man of French origin – had been booked for rape, along with the girl’s class teacher, who allegedly did not intervene to help the child.

The mother of the survivor suspected something was wrong when the child’s behaviour changed. The mother asked if anyone had harmed or touched her inappropriately. When the mother opened the school’s website, the girl pointed to the photo of the co-founder, the parents said in their statement to the police. An FIR was lodged on May 18, under Sections 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

‘Reported too late’

A senior police officer said, “In such cases, it is crucial to report such matters within two to three days, as the medical reports play a major role in detecting the crime. As per the complaint, the incident allegedly took place several months ago, but the complaint was only lodged in May. The primary medical report at the time did not suggest any injuries. The school told the police that it did not have CCTV cameras since the school was being renovated. Hence, no supporting evidence was found.”

An officer said, “Last month, we recorded the accused’s statement, in which he denied the allegations. Investigations are still being conducted by the police.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact the school co-founder, all calls and messages went unanswered.