No matter what the fate of ’31st October’ is, I would  still be proud of it -Soha Ali Khan

New Delhi, Sep 27: Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of “31st October”, says the forthcoming film is already a landmark for her.

“I say that every film is ‘the film’ for me…Some films that come out in the box-office they become important to you depending on the box-office results. This film is already a landmark for me,” Soha told IANS in a group interview here.

The 37-year-old actress added that no matter what the fate of the film is, she will still be proud of it.

“Of course, we want the film to make lots of money, but whatever the fate of the film is…I will always be proud of the film,” she added.

Soha will be seen for the second time in a de-glam look in “31st October” after the 2006 drama film “Rang De Basanti”.

Asked her opinion on the de-glam look, Soha said: “Yeah, it is great… I would get ready in 10 minutes, It was just attaching the long braid that I had to do and there was no make-up.”

The “Tum Mile” star added that without make-up, an artiste is “completely exposed”.

“I like such films because otherwise behind the glamour, you lose the depth of the character and in this you can’t hide behind make-up at all. You are completely exposed and I find that challenging,” she said.

Also starring Vir Das, “31st October” is based on the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination and its repercussions. Soha and Vir essay a Sikh couple in the movie, which will hit the screens on October 7.

The actress, who is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, says the film has shown the 1984 riots through the eyes of one family and that the makers chose to stay away from politics in the film.

“We stayed away from politics in the film. We’ve shown the 1984 riots through the eyes of one family. It is a very humane take on what has happened. There are references to certain local leaders but we have not named them. But for people, who know enough about the 1984 riots, they’ll know exactly who we mean,” Soha said.