No mercy shall be shown to the Hurriyat who instigate stone pelting and burning schools: Defence experts

New Delhi, July 25: While expressing contentment over the Government of India’s commitment to proceed against the Separatists, defence experts on Monday blatantly said that ‘no mercy’ should be shown to the Hurriyat. “Many activities, such as the burning of schools, stone-pelting are being funded by these Separatists. It is absolutely essential that no mercy be shown to them,” Defence expert P.K. Saihgal told ANI.

Meanwhile, defence expert Qamar Agha opined that this is just the beginning and further investigation into the matter would reveal names of many big people. “It is obvious that many big names are involved in this. It is just the first lead. They will get strict punishment if the charge against them is proven,” Agha told ANI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), yesterday, arrested seven Hurriyat leaders on money laundering charges for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley. The arrested Hurriyat leaders were brought to the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi yesterday. All the seven of them will be produced before the Patiala House Court tomorrow.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The seven separatists include Naeem Khan, Bitta Karate, Altaf Funtus, Ayaz Akbar, T. Saifullah, Meraz Kalwal and Saheed Ul Islam. Six of them were arrested from Srinagar, while Bitta Karate was arrested from New Delhi.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir. NIA sleuths specifically questioned separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba at that time. The NIA is said to be probing all aspects of funding to separatist leaders and how they reportedly used these funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

