No military solution to conflicts existing in Afghanistan, claims Pak Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

Washington DC/United States, July 27: Asserting that peace in Afghanistan is crucial for development in the region, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Chaudhary made these remarks while addressing members of the Washington-based think tank community, local and international press, and academia, at an event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Washington on Wednesday.

Dunya News quoted Chaudhary as saying that Pakistan continues to support an inclusive political reconciliation process in Afghanistan as the only viable path towards obtaining lasting peace in the region and added that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The envoy also suggested ways for restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan which included intra-Afghan reconciliation, robust border management, repatriation of Afghan refugees and close cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the tendency of accusing Pakistan of security incidents inside Afghanistan was unhelpful. Chaudhary claimed that militant groups had found sanctuaries in Afghanistan’s ungoverned spaces after fleeing Pakistan’s border areas due to the military operation in the region.

He also alleged that these militant groups which are based in Afghanistan had planned coordinated attacks against both the countries during recent times. (ANI)