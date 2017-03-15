No more back seat romance in Uber rides

Mumbai, March 15: According to a new policy of the transportation network firm Uber, the riders have been warned to keep their hands and lips to themselves.

Also, back seat one can be banned indefinitely for making out the backseat of its taxis.

The online app-based taxi service giant’s new policy also declare that rider’ applications will be deactivated permanently if they throw up in a drunken state, spill beverages inside the vehicle or behave aggressively with their Uber drivers.

The transport networking company, Uber, already implemented these policies in its home country — the United States of America (USA)— on December 2016 and it came to force in India from last week.

Uber faced some sexual assault accusations against its drivers in the past year, and the decisions were taken in the wake of these allegations.

Uber Community Guide-lines, A statement titled on its Indian website, the company has put up a set of guidelines for passengers.

‘As our Community Guidelines make clear, you shouldn’t touch or flirt with other people inside the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no-sex rule.’ It goes on to say, ‘That’s no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what and you should never hit or otherwise hurt a driver or fellow passenger’-some important guidelines goes on this way.

The notice also goes on to explain that use of abusive language or gestures like verbal threats, asking overtly personal questions to the driver, and making any comments or gestures that are aggressive and or sexual would also result in a life ban for Uber rider.

“No physical contact among passengers of a sexual nature will be permitted and the person via whose application the ride was booked will be banned from using it” a representative of the company explained over the phone.

Some Uber drivers had complained to the company about couples doing sexual nature activities inside the car, which were incurring the anger of the local police on late-night patrolling duty.

“Many times couples engage in activities that I don’t like but I can’t say anything to them as if I do so they might give me a bad rating, which costs me a penalty of Rs 250 to Rs 500. Another issue is the police stopping us also arises, but now I am within my rights to complain to the company itself”One Uber driver said.