No more chance for NRIs to deposit demonetized notes: Sushma Swaraj

Washington, September 28: The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj declared that Non-Resident Indians or people of Indian origin to deposit high value Indian currency which was declared illegal. According to reliable sources, Sushma Swaraj made the above statement on Wednesday. Sushma Swaraj was in a meeting with Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) during her trip to New York last week.

Sushma Swaraj informed that government provided time for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are Indian citizens to deposit their currencies previously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared demonetization on November 8, 2017 with scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

According to sources, Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin said that “Overseas citizens of India are still holding demonetised currencies as Reserve Bank of India did not permit to deposit. The organisation further mentioned that Diaspora Indians have Rs 7,500 crores still lying with them in small amounts. The organisation asked that “What should the NRIs do with the old currencies?” During the meeting, Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin delegation said that NRIs did not have Aadhaar card to link with their bank accounts.

According to sources, Sushma Swaraj clarified that ” NRIs won’t require Aadhaar card to operate their bank accounts. However, as more Middle East NRIs are returning home, we must develop programmes to help resettle them. Sushma Swaraj said that there are several programmes for skills development and money is available from different ministries to start a business.”

Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin would be coordinating between the returned NRIs and the government. Sandeep Chakravorty, the Consultant General of India in New York also participated in the meeting.