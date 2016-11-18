No move to Seal Bank lockers or confiscate Jewellery : Finance Ministry

Issue price of sovereign gold bonds fixed at Rs. 2,890.

New Delhi, Nov 18: Scoffing at rumours, the Finance Ministry on Friday said there was no move to seal bank lockers nor was it true that the ink of the new Rs 2,000 notes has been bleeding in some cases.

“Myth: Next move is to seal bank lockers and confiscate gold, diamonds and jewellery. Reality: This is baseless. There is no proposal to seal bank lockers and confiscate the jewellery,” the ministry tweeted in its official Twitter account.

The ministry also said the Rs 2,000 notes have a safety feature, which is called “intaglio” (a design that is incised or engraved into a material).

“To identify a genuine note when you rub it against a cloth, a turbo-electric effect is generated and it is due to this that the note’s ink gets transferred onto the cloth,” the ministry said.

