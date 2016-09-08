No need to carry physical copy of driving license and registration certificate, just install DigiLocker mobile app

NewDelhi,Sept8:The government on Wednesday launched a new service through which a user can access their driving licence and registration certificate digitally and need not carry a physical copy all the time.

The service was launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi. This will help in integration of mobile application DigiLocker with the driving licence and vehicle registration certificate.

As per a press release issued by the government: “Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration documents can now be issued directly to the DigiLockers of individuals in digital formats.”

The digital copies of driving license and registration certificate can also be shared with other departments for verification purpose.

Minister of Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said: “the integration will bring a paradigm shift in the vision of paperless governance. It will serve to bring agility and efficiency to the entire process of issuance of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates through IT enablement.”

The DigiLocker mobile app was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, 2015.