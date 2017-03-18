No need of free electricity to agriculture sector: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao 

Hyderabad, March 18: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said there would not be any need to provide free electricity to the agriculture sector in the state once the irrigation projects being taken up by the government are completed.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Chandrasekhar Rao said that free electricity was being provided since Telangana is a drought- susceptible state and absence of adequate irrigation facility for agriculture, forcing farmers to depend on borewells that require a massive amount of unaffordable electricity.

Intervening in the discussion on the 2017-18 Telangana Budget, Chandrasekhar Rao Said that “Once we complete all our irrigation projects in the state as planned, the drought problem will be resolved and there will be no need to provide free electricity to the agriculture sector”.

The Telangana state at present has nearly 20 lakh agriculture pump set connections; it had decided to give an additional 1 lakh connections last October, bringing the total to twenty-one lakh.