No need to worry, photo spreading in the name of Jayalalithaa on social media is fake

Chennai, October 3: The social media is hurriedly spreading the photograph of a woman wearing an oxygen mask on her face, with the caption telling that it is Jayalalithaa who is admitted in Chennai Appolo Hospital for treatment.

While those who visited the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa says that she is recovering and is out of danger, the women in the photograph has close resemblances with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The photograph is taken at an ICU of a hospital. Unfortunately it had gone viral on the social media.

The picture came into light after after the DMK President M Karunanidhi asked the Tamil Nadu government to release photographs of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital.

Within a short time, thousands of social media users had shared the fake picture. It is found that the snap is fake and it was taken from EsSalud Hospital in Peru. And the photo was captured by a team of University of Rochester Biomedical Engineering Students, who visited the hospital in 2009.