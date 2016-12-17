No need of a whitepaper on Jayalalithaa’s treatment: AIADMK’s Reaction to DMK’s demand

Chennai, Dec 17: Dismissing Opposition demands for bringing out a white paper into the hospitalisation of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK on Friday termed their move as part of a “planned campaign” against her aide Sasikala, who is tipped to take over the ruling party.

Party spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan told reporters on Friday that the entire State of Tamil Nadu, including those who issued statements demanding a white paper, were aware of the treatment given to the late Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital.

“They are doing politics in Tamil Nadu for political gains. Doctors monitored Amma (Jayalalithaa). Specialists from Apollo Hospitals, AIIMS doctors, Dr Richard Beale from London and those from Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore worked as a team. Ramadoss is not the one who doesn’t know it, Opposition Leader Stalin is not the one who is not aware of it,” Mr Ponnaiyan said.

The former finance minister, who had worked with MGR and Jayalalithaa, said there was no need to take such demands seriously since they are being made at a time when there is a consensus in the AIADMK for Sasikala taking over as the general secretary.

His comments come a day after M.K. Stalin, Dr S. Ramadoss and Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that the Tamil Nadu government come out with a detailed white paper on the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister.

Mr Ponnaiyan had yesterday said party rules would be relaxed to facilitate Sasikala take over as the chief of the AIADMK. Party seniors like Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and senior ministers have openly appealed to Ms Sasikala to take over as AIADMK chief after the demise of Jayalalithaa.