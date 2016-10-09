No-one away from Political Harvesting : Now SP hoarding claims that Surgical strike conducted on Mulayam’s advice





Muzaffarnagar, Oct 09: After BJP hoardings threatening to “hit” Pakistan in their own territory came up in communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, a local Samajwadi Party leader has also put up a hoarding claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the surgical strike only after consulting with SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mohammed Shamsher Malik, the district president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, confirmed that he had ordered the hoardings to be put up.

In the hoarding, placed at Novelty Chowk in the city, pictures of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, CM Akhilesh Yadav and Malik can be seen, along with a message thanking the Indian Army for the surgical strike, and Mulayam, “on whose advice the Indian government carried out the strike”.

The hoarding goes on to declare, in an obvious reference to the BJP, “The Indian Army which carried out the strike and enhanced India’s pride globally are heroes; those who play toxic politics in the name of the Army are zeroes.”