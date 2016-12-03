No one is original, says National Award-winning composer Anu Malik

New Delhi, December 3: National Award-winning composer Anu Malik, often accused of plagiarism, says that no one in this world is original and that there are just seven notes that composers can play around with to create their own songs.

In his over three-decade career, he has given hit songs in films like “Baazigar”, “Main Hoon Na”, “Border” and “Ishq”. Despite giving foot-tapping songs and heart-warming ones like the National Award-winning song “Moh moh ke dhaage”, he tends to get targeted for getting inspired by other musicians.

When asked about it, he gave an example of his superstar Salman Khan featuring number “Ek garam chai ki pyali ho”, which is said to be inspired by the legendary British rock band Queen’s cult song “We will rock you”.

Anu told IANS in an interview: “That is one of my most iconic original songs. If we go back in time, even R.D. Burman was influenced by many songs or even today’s composers are. There are seven notes – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni…no one is original in the world. We have to play around the notes and make our own stuff. People won’t give me a National award just like that.”

He says he is close to all his songs.

“People believe in my originality more than anything else. It’s a great feeling. But my best is yet to come,” he added.

What also gave him high was working with directors like Rajkumar Hirani for “Munnabhai MBBS” and Ken Ghosh for “Ishq Vishk”.

“Some of the top directors have launched their career with me. That’s the high,” he said.

He is now on the hunt for talented singers via Sony Entertainment Television’s show “Indian Idol”, which he has been judging since its inception in 2004. Going by the long association, didn’t he ever wish to co-produce it?

“I never felt that. I am so involved in my films and my music. I’ve been signed on to do ‘Indu Sarkar’ with (filmmaker) Madhur Bhandarkar. Then there is Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s ‘Begum Jaan’ (upcoming film). My hands are full with my music and shows. So, co-producing at this point of time…I don’t want to take such a huge headache,” he said.

The show has given a platform to many, including the National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur, who didn’t win the “Indian Idol” title when she participated in the singing reality show in 2005.

But the show winners are yet to make it big in the industry. Why?

“There were just five singers and five composers at one point of time. Now, there are 50 lakh (five million) singers and composers. So, everyone is fighting for a place in the industry. I am struggling even today. The competition is fierce.

“There are many singers who in spite of not making big in the industry are doing numerous shows and earning a lot of money,” he said.

He is now working hard on his daughter Anmol.

“She has sung in ‘Indu Sarkar’. I am proud of her as she is struggling to come up in life despite being Anu Malik’s daughter,” said the father of two.

How is he in the studio while working with his daughter?

“I am tough on the sets. I want the best out of them (children). I just can’t do without my kids. They are more than anything else in the world,” said the proud father.

His nephews Armaan and Amaal are among the new crop of musicians who are churning out hits one after the other. Would he like to team up with the young duo?

“My music is my passion. I would love to work with everybody who would give me what I need. As a composer, the voice comes in front of me when I make a song.” IANS