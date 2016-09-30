No one will be allowed to cast evil eye in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, Sep 30: Pakistan’s Federal cabinet on Friday rejected Indian claims of carrying out surgical strike inside Pakistan and vowed to continue moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris.

Pakistan’s The International News reports that the meeting was convened to deliberate on the deteriorating situation along the Line of Control (LoC) after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in the Azad Jammu Kashmir during which two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Chairing the meeting, PM Nawaz Sharif said the nation, along with the country’s brave armed forces, is fully prepared and ready to defend the motherland from any sort of aggression.

“I must make it clear that each and every person of this country is ready to defend its motherland. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valiant armed forces. No one will be allowed to cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” the Premier remarked. He said Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent, that cannot be overlooked.