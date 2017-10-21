No one would dare to touch the leaves as PM Modi is with AIADMK: KT Rajendra Balaji

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, October 21: AIADMK is safe as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his support for the party, said Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji.

Balaji said, “as long as PM Modi is with us, nobody can shake our party, nobody can destroy AIADMK.” Expressing confidence, he added that the symbol (two leaves) would come to EPS camp.

He told that no one, including DMK, would dare to oppose the ruling AIADMK. He added that 92 percent of general council members supported the Palaniswami camp.

On March 23, Election Commission had frozen AIADMK and its election symbol. This came after the factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerseelvam staked a claim ahead of the RK Nagar by-poll, necessitated by the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Chief Minister Palaniswami had revolted against Sasikala. Rival AIADMK factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam merged on August 21. This ended the seven months feud in a power-sharing formula in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister.

Earlier Balaji had come up with a controversial statement that the private dairy firms used to mix harmful chemicals in milk.