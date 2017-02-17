No plans to meet Sasikala today: Palanisamy

Chennai, Feb. 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter Edappadi K. Palanisamy on Friday confirmed that he has no plans to visit All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala in jail in Bengaluru. He, however, intends to go to the Kuvathur resort to meet the MLAs residing there.

“No plans to visit Bengaluru today, will go to Kuvathur resort to meet the MLAs,” Palaniswamy told ANI.

Earlier, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and leaders of his faction of the AIADMK sacked jailed general secretary V.K. Sasikala from the primary membership of the party.

The sacking order was passed and authorised by former party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan.

In a statement, Madhusudanan said he was sacking Sasikala from the primary membership of the AIADMK as she had brought disrepute to the party.

Madhusudanan also sacked AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran and S. Venkatesh, relatives of Sasikala, citing that they had been readmitted to the party without proper authority.

The political stalemate in Tamil Nadu finally came to an end when Palanisamy took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A total of 31 other MLAs were also sworn in. (ANI)