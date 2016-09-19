No point in dialogue until Pakistan shows clear intent on curbing terrorism coming from soil: Congress on Uri attack

New Delhi, September 19: The Congress Party on Monday said there is no scope for any constructive dialogue with Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, adding India should unitedly repel to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly crime do not go unpunished.

Congress leader and former union minister Ashwini Kumar said the conditions necessary for a dialogue have been all but eliminated.

“I don’t think in these situations there is any scope for any constructive dialogue. Until and unless India gets foolproof evidence that Pakistan intends to curb terrorist activity from its soil against India, there is no point in having a dialogue,” Kumar told ANI.

“On the contrary, the Uri attack has clearly demonstrated that organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed who have direct support from Pakistan are behind this attack and in these circumstances I do not think there is scope for any dialogue,” he added.

Throwing light on the past attacks in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, the Congress leader said the Uri attack presents a grave national challenge.

“It is certainly a challenge to national security and it is, therefore, imperative that the full might of the Indian nation through a very broad political consensus be used against the perpetrators of this dastardly crime. The sacrifice of our martyrs will not go wasted that should be the resolve of this nation,” he added.

Kumar further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now duty bound to take a decisive and purposive action in consultation with the experts and army commanders.

“The idea is not only to use strong words but to deliver a body blow to the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he added.

Stating the entire nation believes that the perpetrators should not go unpunished, Kumar further said it is, therefore, everyone’s duty not to politicize this issue.

“There are issues of intelligence failure; there are issues of lapses in our security environment that is certainty. At the same time, in this hour and at this point of time the whole nation should unitedly try to repel this attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green signal to diplomatically isolate Pakistan at every international grouping.

According to sources, India is to present all actionable evidence against Pakistan if required at international bodies.

The Indian Permanent Mission is to issue a statement taking on Islamabad soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will make his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Evidence of Pakistan’s hand in Uri attack i.e. GPS tracker movements that go back to starting point in Pakistan, Pashto literature, Pakistan Army marked arms will be given to Islamabad at the DGMO level, sources add.

India is set to raise Uri attack at the 71st UNGA and highlight Pakistan’s involvement into the deadly terror strike.

Sources state that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will strongly emphasize on Pakistan’s involvement in the attack in her UNGA speech on September 26.

This development comes after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence at 7, Race Course Road (RCR) here.

In one of the worst attacks in recent times, at least 18 soldiers lost their lives and over 20 have been injured post the terror strike on an army camp close to the headquarters of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla district.

Director General of Military operation Lt. Ranbir Singh yesterday said that the four terrorists, who attacked the military base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, belonged to Pakistan’s banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).