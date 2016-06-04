There is no problem in posing in bikini: Ritika Gulati

Mumbai, June 4 : Model Ritika Gulati, who is making her acting debut with upcoming rom-com film “Love Ke Funday”, says she has never hesitated or felt ashamed of posing in a bikini as she has a “good figure”.

“I have never hesitated to pose in a bikini as I am not at all ashamed to flaunt myself in a bikini especially since I have a good figure. In any case, it is part and parcel of my work as an actress and everyone knows that in real life, I am not what I portray in my reel life,” Ritika said in a statement.

“Though initially some of my relatives were quite jittery when I appeared in a bikini, they relented later on and felt that it was okay. It happens with newcomers in the industry all the time but no one points out a finger at big actresses when they appear in bikinis,” she added.

Produced by FRV Big Business Entertainment Private Limited by Faaiz Anwar and Prem Prakash Gupta and written and directed by newcomer Indervesh Yogee, the film revolves around four heroes and four heroines — one is a married couple while another pair is in a live-in relationship. And then there are two bachelors who keep changing their girlfriends.

In “Love Ke Funday”, Ritika will play yoga teacher Anu.

“Anu is very open minded. Sadly for Anu she finds herself getting jilted in love as she falls for guys who later she finds out happen to be married ones,” Ritika said.

Apart from her, the film also stars Shaleen Bhanot, Rishank Tiwari, Rahul Suri, Harshvardhan Joshi, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Nisha Gulati, Pooja Bannerjee and Pramod Moutho.

The film is slated to release in July.