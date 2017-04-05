No problem if some think I’m a demon: Dalai Lama on China
“I am India’s longest standing guest. India has never used me against China. Tibet has no material development, but it is spiritually developed,” he said.
On China objecting to his Arunachal Pradesh visit, the Dalai Lama said, “No problem, even if some consider me as a demon.”
Yesterday, amid persistent Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India said on that no “artificial controversy” should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit.
External affairs ministry also asserted that the government has clearly stated on several occasions that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by the Indian people.
“No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India,” the ministry said in a release.
“India respects ‘one-China’ policy. We also expect China’s reciprocal attitude,” Rijiju said.
The government, therefore, urges that no “artificial controversy” should be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it said.