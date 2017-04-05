No problem if some think I’m a demon: Dalai Lama on China

The Dalai Lama in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh doesn’t mince words. Speaking to the media, the revered religious leader said he was a messenger of secularism and ancient Indian values. “I talk as the messenger of ancient Indian value; I follow Buddha Dharma. I am the messenger of ancient Indian thoughts. Wherever I go I talk about spiritual and secular thoughts.

“I am India’s longest standing guest. India has never used me against China. Tibet has no material development, but it is spiritually developed,” he said.

On China objecting to his Arunachal Pradesh visit, the Dalai Lama said, “No problem, even if some consider me as a demon.”

Yesterday, amid persistent Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India said on that no “artificial controversy” should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit.

External affairs ministry also asserted that the government has clearly stated on several occasions that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

“No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India,” the ministry said in a release.

“India respects ‘one-China’ policy. We also expect China’s reciprocal attitude,” Rijiju said.

The government, therefore, urges that no “artificial controversy” should be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

