No relief for Gayatri Prajapati as SC asks him to approach concerned court

New Delhi [India]. Mar. 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of absconding rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The apex court asked Prajapati to approach the concerned court.

Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the top court for a stay on his arrest.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri made it clear that it won't modify its order.

Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges.

Prajapati's passport was revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country.

Earlier this week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.

On February 20, Prajapati moved the Supreme Court against its order of registering an FIR against him and sought protection from the arrest and recall of the apex court's earlier order.

The apex court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report in the case within a period of eight weeks. (ANI)