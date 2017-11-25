No respect for Muslim women in Yogi’s rule: UP school principal bars from wearing hijab, asks to take admission in Islamic school

Barabanki/Uttar Pradesh, November 25: A Muslim student was asked to removes her headscarf from the principal of a missionary school and told her to take admission in an Islamic institution.

This incident happened at the Anand Bhavan School in Nagar Kotwali area. PN Singh who is Basic Shiksha Adhikari said that we have got a complaint and we asked the block education officer to conduct an investigation. A notice has been given to the but till now no reply has come from the school’s side.

PN Singh further mentioned that we also asked the officer to visit the school and make an inquiry. The student’s father Mohammad R Rizvi alleged that he approached the school principal Archana Thomas with a written request to allow his daughter to wear the religious headscarf.

So, the girl’s father was asked by the principal to get his daughter admitted to an Islamic school if he could nois not able to follow the school’s rules. Archana Thomas said that This school is not a minority school but there are many communities in minority category and one community cannot impose its rules on other communities.

Archana Thomas further mentioned that the school will not provide an exemption to its rules. She also urged the student’s father to not disturb the school’s functioning by asking unnecessary questions. She told him that if you are facing any inconvenience, you can admit your ward to an Islamic school.

Archana Thomas said that wearing a headscarf did not comply with the dress code of the school. Mohammad R Rizvi afterwards met the district magistrate regarding the school’s order.

Mohammad R Rizvi said that his daughter is studying in the school since kindergarten and according to Islamic tradition, the child had to cover her hair after reaching the age of nine. He further mentioned that my daughter was asked not to wear a headscarf to school and another girl was made to remove it.

Mohamad R Rizvi argued that our Sikh brothers are allowed to wear turbans although it is not part of the dress code.

The principal clarified and said that she never asked the student to leave the school. Archana Thomas said that if they have problem with rules, they can admit their child to another school, not necessarily an Islamic one.

When the principal was asked by Mohammad R Rizvi about granting permission to Sikhs to keep the turbans and not allowing Muslims from practicing their beliefs, the principal said that Sikhs do not study here.