No restriction imposed on anything in Banaras Hindu University, Javadekar

New Delhi, March 27: The government declared in the Lok Sabha on Monday that there is “no prohibition on anything” in the Banaras Hindu University. The announcement was made in response when the issue of alleged restrictions was raised in the House.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar made the statement after a member stated that the girl students of the Banaras Hindu University were facing restrictions and discrimination. Banaras Hindu University is a central university in India.

Replying to other questions on education, Javadekar acknowledged that the Indian educational institutions do not have a high rank when considered globally.

“There is scope for improving the ranking internationally,” he said and added there is a possibility that the situation will improve as international faculties are coming to the Indian institutions.

The minister opined that with an aim to evaluate the performance of educational institutions in the country, the government has launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework on September 29, 2015. The NIRF ranks the institutions using data on five broad parameters: teaching learning resources, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcomes and perception, he added.

