No revolt against me in party: TTV Dinakaran

Chennai, April 19: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan and her nephew and Deputy Gen. Secretary TTV Dinakaran were thrown out of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party after several hours of dramatic developments late on Tuesday.

T T V Dinakaran today said none in the party were against him, asserting that all party Legislatures stood behind him.

“There is no opposition to me in the party,” Dinakaran said, breaking his silence since the influential section of Tamil Nadu ministers revolted against him last night and decided to keep general secretary Sasikala Natarajan and him out of the party.

According to Jaya Plus Tamil TV channel, TTV Dinakaran said a ‘good decision’ will be taken in the interest of the party.

Party sources indicated that he was expected to appear at the Economic Offences court in Chennai later in the day on a case against him for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) regulations.

TTV Dinakaran has called a meeting of party MLAs and district secretaries at 3 pm today.

Demanding the ouster of Sasikala Natarajan and her nephew TTV Dinakarn from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam had on Tuesday said the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party’s affairs.