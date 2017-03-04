No rule distortion in selection of Geelani's grandson.

Srinagar, March 4: A top official said no influence has been used in making the selection. The statement followed a newspaper report on Saturday alleging favouritism in selecting hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson for a job.

A news report published in the Times of India alleged that rules had been bent to select Geelani’s grandson, Anees Shah, as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in summer capital Srinagar.

Reacting to the report, Secretary of Tourism Department Farooq Shah said: “There is no question of any creation of any post or any influence having been used in this selection.”

SKICC, an autonomous convention promotion society, needed a candidate as a research officer for which a proper advertisement was published through the state information department on October 3, 2016.

Of the 196 candidates who applied for the post, 35 candidates were shortlisted and subsequently, the notification was published on November 1, 2016.

“The shortlisted candidates were called for interview on November 5, 2016. Only 32 of the 35 shortlisted candidates turned up for the interview which was held by a proper selection committee formed by following the rules and procedure of the SKICC,” Shah said.

“One Anees Shah was selected as he had the required qualifications and experience for the said job. His name was sent for verification to the state CID as is mandatory for all selected candidates. The CID verification has been received by the SKICC,” he said.