No sankat in Samajwadi Party, just little misunderstanding, say SP’s general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav

Lucknow, September 15: Amid the ongoing power tussle between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday said there is no ‘sankat’ (rift) in the party and added that if some differences arise on minor points, those can be resolved.

“There is no crisis in the Samajwadi Party at all, there is no “sankat” or rift”. Many a time it happens that some decisions are made and people think that there are problems in the party. Let me be clear, there is nothing like that,” he told media here ahead of his meeting with Akhilesh at the latter’s residence.

He said it is natural for a chief minister of a state to take some decisions on his own.

“If some differences arise on a minor point, those can be resolved. There was just a little misunderstanding, nothing else. I will meet the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and ask him what he meant about “bahri log” (outsiders),” he added.

He also said it was a wrong decision to remove Akhilesh Yadav as the president of the Samajwadi Party.

When asked about the news of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav calling a party parliamentary board meeting on Friday, the SP general secretary said, “It’s simply a gossip, who said there’s a parliamentary board meeting? I’m that board’s secretary, if anyone were to call such a meeting, that would be me. The party parliamentary board only meets when we have to discuss issues of giving out tickets, nominating people to the Rajya Sabha or when a party member has to be expelled, not otherwise,” he added.

Amid talks of his resignation from the UP cabinet, Shivpal said on Wednesday he will abide by whatever decision Mulayam Singh Yadav makes about him, because the state’s people “are with their leader Mulayam.”

Chief Minister Akhilesh, too, denied a family rift on Wednesday. “Where have you found a family fight? This is a fight in government, not a family fight ,” Akhilesh told the media.

“If people from outside the family keep interfering, how will things (government) work?”.