No sex for peacocks asserts Rajasthan HC judge who pronounced that cow be made national animal

New Delhi,June1:: Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma of Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday set the social media on fire after he asserted that India’s national bird peacock are brahmachari (celibate) and don’t have sex to reproduce.

“Peacock was made the national bird of India because it is Brahmachari. Cow is pious like peacock. Peahen doesn’t need to have sex to get pregnant. It just swallows tears of the peacock,” Sharma said.

Sharing his baffling view on the bird peacock, Sharma said the peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock.

After suggesting the Centre to make cow national animal, Justice Sharma defended his stance saying ‘the cow helps us in every possible way and its milk has always been used to cure various diseases’.

While addressing the life imprisonment for cow slaughter, the Rajasthan High Court judge earlier in the day stated that cows deserve respect similar to that of parents.

“This issue is related to sympathy, conviction and faith that why protecting and respecting the cow is an important factor. We should come up in protest to this, only then we can safeguard our animals. The way we respect our parents we should respect cows,” Rajasthan High Court Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma told ANI.

Earlier in the day, during the hearing over the Hingonia Gaushala matter, Justice Sharma matter recommended the Centre that cow be made the national animal, adding that the punishment for cow slaughter should be escalated to life imprisonment.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Additional director general (ADG) of police has been ordered to prepare report every three months on cowshed and the court has also directed Urban Development & Housing (UDH) Secretary and municipal commissioner to visit once every month.

Sharma has also instructed the forest department to plant 5,000 plants in the cowshed every year.

The judgment comes in the wake of the Centre’s order on ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, which is facing a strong opposition by the state governments of Kerala, Karnataka and Tripura.

Earlier last year, following the death of over a hundred cows in the past few weeks at a government-run cowshed in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Government had sought a report on the matter and vowed to improve the situation in Hingonia Gaushala.

Reports said the death of cows was due to alleged lapse in maintenance of cowshed.

“The Chief Minister has asked for report on Hingonia Gaushala. We are drafting a road map and action plan to improve situation there,” said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Rathore.

According to reports, the authorities initially said the cows which died were already unwell and suffering from malnutrition.

There are over 8,000 cows at the Hingonia Gaushala which are taken care of by a team of 14 veterinarians, 24 livestock assistants, and about 200 other staff.