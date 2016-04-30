There is no such thing as ‘straight’ woman

According to a research, women are either bisexual or gay but “never straight,” . Experts from the University of Essex found straight women were strongly aroused by both sexes, even though they said they were only interested in men. In contrast, lesbians showed far stronger responses to women and barely any when shown the men, the Daily. The researchers said lesbians were the most like men in their responses because it is usually men who show distinct sexual responses to their favourite sex.

Researchers said that even though the majority of women identify as straight, the research clearly demonstrates that when it comes to what turns them on, they are either bisexual or gay, but never straight. They also said his study showed that lesbians who may dress in a more masculine way may not have more masculine behaviours. Further, they added that this shows that how women appear in public does not mean that we know anything about their sexual role preferences. So, next time when your girl pal says she finds some other girl interesting, take her seriously.