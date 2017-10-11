Are there no “women with shorts” in RSS ,asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 11: The BJP on Tuesday sought to take on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for his comments on absence of “women with shorts” in RSS Shakhas and said the comment was “ill-informed”. BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at the party headquarters here that such comments only reflected a fact that the Congress leader remains an “ill-informed” person. “We have Rashtriya Sevika Samities….and their shakhas are held separately,” Mr Javadekar said adding the Congress leaders would not try to collect information prior to making statements or tweeting something. However, in Ahmedabad, former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior party leader Anandiben Patel demanded “apology” for Rahul Gandhi’s statement. According to media reports, Mr Gandhi is reported to have slammed the BJP and the RSS for their anti-women slant and commented, “Ever saw women in shorts at RSS shakhas…..I have not seen”? The Congress Vice President actually made the statement trying to accuse the BJP and the Sangh fountainhead of discriminating against women. For her part, Ms Anandiben Patel said, “I want to ask Rahul and Congress: Is this why you look at a woman?” “…….. To see what she is wearing? All the women in Gujarat have been insulted by Rahul Gandhi’s comments. He should apologise, otherwise all the women together will ensure that Congress loses whatever handful of seats they have in the state,” Ms Patel said

