No more x-rated scenes for Megan Fox?

Los Angeles, May 9: Actress Megan Fox believes that there are just “certain things boys should never see their mothers do.

“There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do. There are some good projects I’ve read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can’t have my sons ever know or see, The Sun on Sunday newspaper quoted Fox as saying, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I was offered a project that’s coming out on HBO that centres around the life of a prostitute and it has very graphic sex scenes — things you would see in a pornographic film and those are things that are degrading to the woman who’s playing the character, the mother of two added.

The “Transformers” actress has sons Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 2, and is currently expecting her third child.

The 29-year-old also shared that It’s up to the mother to determine what she thinks her children can handle seeing or not.

I don’t think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff. I don’t think my boys could handle that. They can’t separate the experience of the reality from the art. It gets very confusing when it’s your own mother, Fox added.