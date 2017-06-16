Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi has extended support to get a common anthem for our planet

New Delhi , June 16 : 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi has extended support to efforts of poet-diplomat Abhay K to get a common anthem for our planet.

Commending the the initiative, he said, “”Vedas- the first book of universal knowledge and wisdom says, ‘Bhumi Mata Putroaham’- which means ‘Earth is my mother, I am her son’. This is one of the essences of ancient Indian philosophy. Every effort to protect and respect mother earth is an effort to protect ourselves and our generations to come. The Earth Anthem is a beautiful effort in this direction. Thanks to all. Best wishes to Abhay Ji.”

Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner film director Shyam Benegal, Bollywood actress Manisha Koilara, Oscar winning Hollywood film director Jeffrey D. Brown, singing nun Ani Choying Drolma and international organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and UNESCO have called the idea of a common Earth Anthem inspiring that will help to bring the world together.

Penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K., Earth Anthem has been translated into 30 major global languages and has been composed by globally well known music composer Dr. L. Subramaniam and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Abhay K. feels that Earth Anthem is a work in progress and plans to collaborate with musicians of global repute such as Sting, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylon, Adele, Leon Gieco, Rihana, Beyonce, Shakira, Marissa Monte, Peter Gabriel among others in creating a common anthem for our planet.

Earth Anthem can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Co1K6afsYzs