Has nobody ever spoken against the government before? Asks Sanjay Nirupam’s wife, writes letter to Modi

Mumbai, Oct 08: Sanjay Nirupam full filled news columns after the Surgical strike for his controversial comment of the incident.

The City Congress chief’s wife, Geeta, has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, stating that ever since her husband questioned the veracity of the surgical strikes across the LoC, she feels that her family is unsafe in India.

Sanjay has been trolled on social media for his comments on the surgical strikes, he has also received threat calls from the underworld. Geeta has also been receiving abusive and vulgar calls. “Has nobody ever spoken against the government before?

Have all their families been threatened with murder? Then why is my family being singled out,” wrote Geeta in her letter.”When Kiran Rao (actor Aamir Khan’s wife) said this country is not safe under the current regime, this pretentious country felt bad and upset about it… today even I want to say, yes I feel unsafe in my own country .”

Geeta has also written that the callers have also made Nirupam’s 80-year-old mother a target of abuse.