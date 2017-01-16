Nobody forced me to do anything, says Dangal star Zaira Wasim in new tweet

New Delhi, Jan 16: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim issues a new post: “Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all.”

Wasim who played the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, met J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti who said she was impressed by the young Kashmiri girl’s portrayal of a wrestler in the film.

She played Commonwealth Games’ gold-medal winning Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat as a child in the multiple Filmfare Award-winning film. Mehbooba Mufti appreciated Zaira and her family and spoke to them about the young Kashmiri actress’s s interest in creative endeavours.

But following the meeting, Wasim was allegedly threatened, trolled and abused by Kashmiri Separatists for meeting the CM. She apologised in a tweet and said people should remember she is is just 16. Following that tweet, she now says nobody forced her to apologise.

The actress has now deleted this post.