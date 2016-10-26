NoFilterNeha : If Hrithik didn’t have famous parents he’d be nowhere Says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, Oct 26: Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show #NoFilterNeha and like always was at her candid best. When asked to present an award for the Best ‘Thank God they have famous parents or they’d be nowhere’, she immediately responded, “Hrithik Roshan, you know it’s true!!”

The world knows what happened when she gave a tongue-in-cheek response related to Duggu Roshan a few months back. We are just wondering what the actor has to say to this!

And that’s not all.

The versatile actor did not spare Priyanka Chopra as well. According to Miss. Ranaut, our Desi Girl should be presented with an award for the most fake laugh.

Well, mincing her words is not Kangana’s cup of tea.On a related note, the 29-year old actress will be next seen in Rangoon that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie will hit the big screens on February 24