Noida college girl files fake rape case after she misses university exam

Noida,Dec14:A fake complaint of gang rape by unidentified people was filed by a 19-year-old student in Noida after she missed her university exam, the police reported on Wednesday.

According to HT, the Delhi resident who studies in a university in Noida, broke down during the interrogation by the police and later confessed to making up the story in front of a magistrate. A case had been registered on 2 December based on the woman’s complaint and the police had subsequently launched a manhunt.

According to the report, the woman had missed her exam as she reached late to the university and fearing an adverse reaction from her parents, cooked up the story of gang rape. She claimed that she was abducted by four unidentified men in New Delhi’s Safdarjung area and then, gang raped near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida at gunpoint. The Safdarjung police station registered an FIR which was later transferred to Noida police.

“The matter was investigated but no corroborative evidence was found,” Amarnath Yadav, the station house officer, Sector 20 police station, Noida, told the Hindustan Times. “On 10 December, the girl visited the Sector 39 police station with her parents. Asked to repeat her statement, the girl broke down and confessed she cooked up the story as she had missed the exams.”

The woman was then let off after a stern warning from the police.