Noida police lodges case against Manveer Gurjar, winner of Big Boss 10? 

New Delhi, Feb 2: Noida police has lodged a case against Manveer under section 341 of the IPC. As per the report published by BollywoodLife, during the felicitation programme that was organised in Noida, permission for only 40 vehicles to be at the venue was taken. But it was more crowded than expected. Reportedly there were more than 1000 vehicles, which resulted in a mess and caused difficulty for the polce force to gain control over the situation.

It is not a new affair to Manveer being questioned and punished. Earlier, in Big Boss house, Model VJ Bani J as the first captain of the house was summoned by Bigg Boss to take two names for punishment and one name for the feast. So after a lot of thinking, tough-looking Bani punished Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra while Manu Punjabi was treated with a lavish feast.

As part of the punishment, both Manveer and Lopa were asked to wash the utensils, which they did but only after a lot of heated arguments and drama. Then came another shocker for Bani, as Bigg Boss again called her in the confession room.

Manveer Gurjar has been making headlines ever since he entered the Grand Finale of Big Boss. Controversies have been surrounding him one after the other. Firstly, a wedding video that went viral took aback Manveer’s fans as the groom in the video resembled him. Not only did the pictures and videos surface on internet, there were even reports that the ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner is the father of a 5-year old. However, he kept it a secret throughout the show.

This was not the end. Another video that surfaced on social media showed Manveer using abusive languages. Then in the felicitation programme there was a ruckus that even injured him.

According to relaible sources, police won’t arrest Manveer. He will only be called for inquiry and will be asked a few questions.