Noida: Pregnant woman was thrown from building, husband arrested

New Delhi, June 07: In yet another case of atrocities on the woman, a 24-year-old pregnant woman Babita was thrown off from the fourth floor of a building by her husband. The woman has suffered serious head injuries and is admitted to the Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday (June 3) in Sector 122 in Noida around 11 PM. Victim’s brother Satinder while speaking on the incident said that his brother in law had called him and told him that her sister has been thrown off from the building by a ‘ghost’.

Further elaborating the incident, Satinder said that they reached Prakash hospital and later were asked to shift to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

When we asked him about the ‘ghost theory’, Amar tried to change the version, Satinder added.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother-in-law has filed a complaint with the police department and has alleged accused Amar of demanding the dowry. Victim’s family has alleged that the couple had a fight and Babita was also beaten up by her husband.

The police on the statement of Babita’s brother has filed a case of attempt to murder in the incident. The accused Amar Singh has been arrested and the investigation in the case is underway.