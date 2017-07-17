Noida residents society ban entry of domestic maids

NOIDA,July17: Four days after a mob stormed the Mahagun Moderne apartment complex in Sector 78 over a missing maid, residents of the society held a meeting on Sunday and barred the entry of 60 maids, who they said had participated in the violence.

The residents said other maids would be allowed to enter the society from Monday. There are around 300 maids working in the 2,000-odd flats in the society.

The entry of maids was banned after a mob of nearly 300 people attacked the society believing that a maid, Zohra Bibi, 30, had been held captive and thrashed after being accused of theft by a family on Wednesday.

The targeted family — Mitul Sethi, 35, his wife Harshu, 32, and son Aryan, 7 — had to lock themselves in the washroom as the mob went on the rampage and ransacked the house.

Rohit Tyagi, a resident of Mahagun Moderne, said Mahagun’s residents and management scanned the footage of CCTV cameras and identified the maids who were part of the mob.

“We spotted 60 maids who were among those creating the ruckus. Their names and phone numbers have been displayed at the notice board of the management. Residents have been told to employ only those maids whose names do not appear on the list,” he said.

The residents said they may add some more names to the list if more suspects are identified.

The residents said the credentials of all maids will be verified afresh. They also requested the police to set up an outpost near the society and ensure that there’s proper lighting in the area.

The past few days were difficult for working couples without the maids.

“There are several working couples in the society. They leave for office in the morning and return in the evening. The children also need to go to school. These families mainly survived on pizzas and burgers because their cooks were banned from entering the society,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Union minister Mahesh Sharma and former MLA Vimla Batham also visited Mahagun society and discussed safety and security. They assured the residents that proper security will be provided to residents to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

A day after the violence, the police conducted searches in the nearby slums and arrested 13 persons for stone-pelting. They were presented before a local court and sent to judicial custody.