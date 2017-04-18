Noida twin murders: Killer Rajesh Jolly dies in hospital

Noida, April 17: Noida’s alleged killer property dealer Rajesh Jolly is hooked to a mechanical ventilator at a private hospital on Thursday — battling for life, unconscious and alone lost his battle with life on Monday.

On April 11th, Rajesh Jolly visited his business partner Ajay Khurana’s Noida home and killed his wife and son. He also injured Khurana, his elder son and help. Rajesh Jolly also got seriously injured in the fight.

According to police, after going on a killing spree on April 11, Rajesh Jolly had allegedly tried to take his own life by inflicting a grievous wound on his skull with a chisel.

He was captured at Ajay Khurana’s home with a bleeding head; from a deep self-inflicted gash. He was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Noida’s Sector 27, where doctors said no one has come to visit the patient.

The reason for Rajesh Jolly’s death was not disclosed by the hospital authorities. “Only after a post-mortem is conducted on the deceased will we be able to ascertain the cause of death,” said an official of Safdurjung hospital.

With the main accused dead, Noida police will still investigate the motive behind the twin murders conducted by him.

“Since the incident on the night of April 11, Rajesh Jolly did not regain consciousness and we were unable to record his death statement. We are continuing to check his phone call details and peruse CCTV footage of his residential society and in the vicinity of the crime scene,”additional superintendent of police, Noida, Gaurav Grover said.