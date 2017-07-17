Nokia 130 and Nokia 105 priced in India starting at Rs. 999

Finland,July17:Earlier this year, HMD Global refreshed the iconic Nokia 3310 with a new modern design and fresh features to satiate its fans’ nostalgia. Now, the Finnish startup has launched two new feature phones – the Nokia 130 (2017) and Nokia 105 (2017) – expanding its portfolio. The two feature phones are priced in India starting at Rs. 999 only for the Nokia 105 reboot.

Nokia 130, Nokia 105 price, availability

The Nokia 105 (2017) will be made available across retail stores in India starting July 19, priced at Rs.999 for the single-SIM variant and Rs.1,149 for the dual-SIM variant. HMD Global claims that this is the first feature phone from the company that is priced under the Rs. 1,000 bracket in India. Nokia 130 (2017) is coming ’soon’ and its price will be announced closer to its availability, the company said.

The Nokia 105 (2017) will be available in Blue, White and Black options – each colour with a matte finish. The Nokia 130 (2017), on the other hand, will be available in Red, Grey and Black colour options, whenever it arrives. Both the Nokia 130 (2017) and Nokia 105 (2017) will be made available in dual and single-SIM variants in India.

Both also feature support for LED torchlight, and you can press the ‘up’ key twice to quickly turn the torch on and off.

Nokia 105 specifications and features

Just like the Nokia 3310 (2017), the Nokia 105 (2017) has also got a new refreshed design. It features a curved ergonomic polycarbonate body with an island keypad for dialling and texting. The Micro-USB port (USB 2.0) and the 3.5mm audio jack both are situated at the top. It’s got a 1.8-inch QVGA coloured display, and is rated to offer up to 15 hours talk time and a month on standby time. Furthermore, the Nokia 105 comes with pre-loaded games like the Snake Xenzia, and FM Radio. It also comes preloaded with two try and buy games – Doodle Jump and Crossy Road.

The Nokia 105 (2017) feature phone runs on the Nokia Series 30+ software platform and sports 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage. This storage capacity is claimed to let you store up to 500 text messages and up to 2,000 contacts. The refreshed Nokia 105 packs an 800mAh removable battery, weighs 73 grams, and its dimensions are 112.0×49.5×14.4mm.

Nokia 130 specifications and features

The redesigned Nokia 130 comes with more entertainment and media-centric features like an in-built VGA camera and an MP3 player support. It also has rounded edges now with a polycarbonate shell for tough handling. The Micro-USB port and the 3.5mm audio jack are situated at the top, while the camera and speaker grille sit at the back. The Nokia 130 (2017) also has a 1.8-inch QVGA coloured display, and the feature phone also runs on the Series 30+ software platform. The phone packs a 4MB RAM, 8MB storage, and a microSD card slot allowing for expansion up to 32GB.

The new Nokia 130 supports Bluetooth connectivity and has a 1020mAh battery that is rated to offer up to 44 hours of FM radio music playback with a headset, 11.5 hours of video playback, or up to a month on standby from a single charge. The phone also comes pre-loaded with Snake Xenzia and five try-and-buy Gameloft games. The dimensions of this feature phone are 111.5×48.4×14.2mm.

“With more than 4 billion people remaining offline and unable to benefit from the social and economic development opportunities of the internet, simply getting connected by voice and text is still such an important step for many people around the world. More than 400 million feature phones were sold globally in 2016. We cannot underestimate the need and benefit of being connected and we are dedicated to delivering devices that can enable many people around the world to expand their horizon,” Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said in a statement announcing the release of the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130.