Nokia 3310 was launched with Indian price listed as Rs 3,899

New Delhi, April26:Nokia 3310 was launched in a new avatar at the annual Mobile World Congress in February. Now an Indian retailer website OnlyMobiles.com has put out the alleged India price for the Nokia 3310, which is listed as Rs 3,899.

The phone is scheduled to go on sale in Germany and Austria starting April 28. It is expected to hit the shelves in India in May, though Nokia hasn’t confirmed the same. Of course, authenticity of the information can’t be verified as Nokia has not officially confirmed the price. Nokia 3310 is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the site in warm red, dark blue, yellow and grey colour variants. The phone comes with 12 months Nokia Indian warranty, according to the site.

Nokia 3310 is a revamped version of its predecessor and comes in a lot more colour options and sports 2.4-inch QVGA display with a Candy bar design. Nokia 3310 has a 1200 mAh battery, which is also the USP of the phone. It is claimed to offer a standby time of up to a month with maximum talktime of up to 22.1 hours

Nokia 3301 comes with 16 MB internal storage with microSD card support for up to 32 GB storage. It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio connector slot, FM support and an in-built MP3 player. There’s a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. Nokia 3310 supports the new Snake game as well.

Nokia 3310 is a feature phone, and Rs 3500 plus pricing makes it an expensive proposition. When you compare it to smartphones like Micromax Bharat 2, this is fairly obvious. In terms of specifications, the Bharat 2 gets a 4-inch display with a resolution of 480×800 pixels, Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).

Micromax Bharat 2 gets a 2MP rear camera with flash, and VGA front-facing camera. The highlight of the Bharat 2 is it supports 4G LTE. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has a removable, 1300mAh battery. Micromax Bharat 2 costs Rs 3,499.

It will be interesting to see how soon the Nokia 3310 is launching in a market like India, where feature phones still dominate the market. But pricing will be crucial for the device.