Nokia 3310 lookalike available for only Rs 249 but with iconic snake game missing!

HMD Global decided to revive people’s love for the basic Nokia 3310 which no matter the rash usage, survived it all! The re-launch of the phone in a refreshed package turned many heads at the MWC last year, and the company managed to make some good sales out of its nostalgia play priced at around Rs 3000. But the company not ready to negotiate with people’s emotion decided to re-launch a clone of the phone at a reasonable price but without the popular the snake game.

Called the iKall K71, the feature phone is only available on Shopclues. As the e-commerce platform is running a limited period offer, iKall K71, which otherwise costs Rs 625, is now available for just Rs 249. But if your logical reasoning, question what reasons you have to buy the phone, here is a list of reasons why you should be actually buying the phone.



IKall K71 is a ditto of the iconic Nokia 3310, but when compared to the specifications of our dear Nokia 3310 the specs are even more toned down. But the e-commerce company selling the phone on its platform is confident that it’ll attract buyers in tier-3 and tier-4 cities of India.

Besides the Nokia 3310-resemblance, iKall K71 comes in attractive colours like Red, Yellow, Blue and Dark Blue – much like the Nokia feature phone. For Rs 249, the features iKall K71 packs seem like they’re well-deserving.

IKall K71 features a 1.4-inch TFT QVGA monochrome display and has a standard alphanumeric physical keypad. The phone features 32MB of RAM, 64MB storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a LED torch. IKall K71 comes with a pair of earphones in the box, but we don’t really think highly of their quality.

While Nokia 3310 is famous for its long-lasting battery, the K71 fails to match that element. With a built-in battery pack of 800mAh, the maker vouches for 24 hours of standby. Considering there’s isn’t much to do on the phone, except for FM Radio and making calls, we’d say it will easily pull through the day.

Forgetting the performance of the phone, if you are after the nostalgic look of Nokia 3310, IKall K71 makes a perfect match. But if you are looking for add-ons like, lasting battery, and the snake game, sorry folks you better get back to the expensive version!