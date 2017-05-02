Nokia 3310, Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 coming to India in June

Helsinki, May2:HMD Global will launch the Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the re-incarnation of the Nokia 3310 in India in June, India Today Tech can confirm. There have been a lot of conflicting reports regarding the device’s India launch. Certain rumours point towards a launch in May, whilst some are predicting a June launch. We can now confirm that they are indeed going to be launched in June

Nokia’s comeback has been the talk of the town ever since HMD Global announced three new Nokia android smartphones as well as a refresh of the legendary Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017 back in February. HMD Global, a Finnish company, was given the license to design and make Nokia branded handsets last year.

There have been a lot of rumours swirling around regarding the release date of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 2017 in India. Past rumours pointed towards an April release for the Nokia 3310 and a staggered release for the three Android smartphone in May. However, sources aware of HMD Global’s India plans have confirmed to India Today Tech that all four phones will be launched in the country in June.

It is not certain whether all four devices will launch at the same time or they will get a staggered release throughout June. As the launch is about 2 months away, plans might change with time.

All four devices have been spotted on UK retailer Clove, with a listed release date of June. The retailer has begin accepting pre-bookings for the phone. The Nokia 3 has been listed at 149.99 pounds (roughly Rs 12,400) , the Nokia 6 for 229.99 pounds (roughly Rs 19,000), the Nokia 5 for 189.99 pounds (Roughly Rs 15,700) and the Nokia 3310 for 59.99 (roughly Rs 4,900) pounds.

The UK listing for pre-booking is something that is specific to UK. A similar sale and launch model for India may or may not be followed, depending on the business strategy from HMD Global in India. Sources say that nothing can be ruled out at this stage, but nothing is fixed except the launch dates for the four phones.

Also, it is worth noting that global availability of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the Nokia 3310 is going to be either late May or early June, even in the countries and markets where pre-ordering may have started. This means that the four phones will launch in India around the same time when they go on sale in other global markets, although there could be a difference of a week or two depending on the supply and logistics of the phones.

Earlier this month, the Nokia 3310 was spotted online on an Indian retailer website by the name of OnlyMobiles.com, with a listed price of Rs 3,899.

Nokia 3310 in detail

The re-incarnation of the Nokia 3310 is vastly improved from the original and comes with a 2.4-inch display, a 2MP rear camera, microSD card support, 2G connectivity (No Wi-Fi on board sadly) and a 1200MAh battery that Nokia claims offers 22 hours of talktime and 30 days of standby time.

The smartphones runs on the S30+ S30+ operating system and comes with an updated version of the iconic Snake game. On the design front, the device comes with a much slimmer and lighter design that its predecessor and is offered in a multitude of colourful colors such as red, yellow, blue and grey.

Nokia’s Android smartphone range

The Nokia 6 is the most premium offering and features a 5.5-inch fullHD display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and. On the imaging front, it comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

The mid-range Nokia 5 comes with 5.2-inch 720p HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card and the Snapdragon 430 processor. On the imaging front, it comes with a 13MP primary camera with PDAF and an 8MP front camera.

The Nokia 3 is the cheapest at 139 Euros (roughly Rs 9,800) and comes with a MTK 6737 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, 8MP front and rear cameras and a 5.0-inch 720p HD display.